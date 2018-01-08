They went straight down the rabbit hole with a wonderful performance and came out on the good side of the judge cuts.

The internet sensation, PAC Dance Team from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona left their "Wizard of OZ" costumes behind for "Alice in Wonderland."

They wowed the AGT crowd with their moves dressed as characters from the popular story. Well, wowed everyone beside Howie Mandel who gave them a big, fat red X during their performance.

WATCH: Arizona high school's 'Wizard of Oz' dance is an internet hit

But despite the buzzer, the team survived the judge cuts and is heading to the live shows.

"We can’t believe we are going to be on the LIVE SHOWS! We feel so lucky to continue to share our story and passion on the biggest stage in America!!" The team wrote on Facebook. "How did this happen?! Thank you AGT for making this small high school dance teams dreams come true!"

Check out the team's performance in the video below:

© 2018 KPNX