Shaina Twain’s “Now” tour is making its stop in the Valley Monday night and ADOT is joining in on the Shania hype.

Valley motorists were greeted to another group of creative highway signs encouraging safe driving to kick off their workweek.

And this latest batch is getting inspiration from the country star.

From speeding to aggressive driving, ADOT says in the signs “that don’t impress me much.”

ADOT shared photos of a few signs on their Facebook page. Twain's concert begins at 7:00 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

