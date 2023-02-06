Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think

The mega music star shared she is coming to the Super Bowl, but it's not to watch the game.

PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe.

From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits.

But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be going from center stage act to an admiring fan.

In a recent video making the rounds on Twitter, Adele is seen speaking to a fan during a recent concert. The performance was part of her "Weekends With Adele" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

As the conversation continued in the video, Adele is heard saying she is going to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale to watch Rihanna perform at halftime.

Here's a tweet with the video. WARNING: The video in the tweet contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

Rihanna is ready to perform live for the first time in five years on Sunday. Her last live performance was at the Grammy Awards back in 2018. Her show is one of the most-anticipated halftime shows in recent memory.

Looks like Rihanna is going to have plenty of adoring fans at State Farm Stadium. And one pop-culture mega star cheering her on.

