PHOENIX — Michael Rapaport is a comedian and actor that's been featured in more than 60 shows and films since the 1990s.

You might recognize the comical New Yorker from shows like Boston Public, Friends, Prison Break, and Atypical. His movie roster includes True Romance (1993), Dr. Dolittle (2001) and The Heat (2013).

Rapaport will grace the stage at Copper Blues Live in Phoenix Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

He says he's bringing real jokes and he isn't holding anything back.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson talked with Rapaport Friday ahead of his performances and even gave Krystle a few pointers for proper trash talk etiquette.

Catch more Rapaport on 12 Sports Tonight this Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on Channel 12.

For tickets and information