MANHATTAN, New York — It's a family tradition that dates back to 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that airs on just one station, 12 News!

The Macy's Parade Studio in New Jersey is so incredible, "Rexy in the City" is just one of five new floats spectators are going to see in this year's parade!

It's truly a warehouse full of festive wonder and the magicians, like Executive Producer Susan Tercero who help construct everything that goes into the event.

"We have so much going on this year, we have something for everyone just a diverse group of floats and balloons and performers, just a lot that we're going to be able to debut this year," she tells 12 News.

A fan favorite every year at the parade is man's best friend, that's right, it's Blue's Clues. A float that's so awesome, it's been around since 1999, it's one of the kid's favorites and one you'll see returning again this year for the 93rd annual parade!

Another float featured is the "New York Life" toy house reminding everybody that 50 million people are tuning in to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at home, while 3.5 million line the streets of Manhattan to watch all the magic unfold.

"We really wanted to be able to tell the story of all the stages of life, it's beautiful toy house, but it takes us through these stages that everybody is familiar with like, graduation and babies and marriage all the things that we can relate to," Tercero said.

There's so much to see in the warehouse including the get-ups people on the parade floats will be donning, but making them doesn't come easy.

"We have an entire costume crew dedicated to costuming over 4-thousand participants that go along the parade route, so we have costumes that match the floats," she added.

We're told the LEGO float breaks down into 2,000 pieces, something the parents might trip over, over the last 90 years that they've been entertaining kids.

"LEGO is so fantastic everybody knows and loves the brand, all the toy components, so bringing it to life on this scale is so exciting for us," Tercero said.

It's going to be such a magical event like it is every year and has been for the last 93 years and the coolest part is that the kids on these floats are Macy's employee's children.

The parade airs on Thanksgiving Day from 9:00 a.m. to noon only on NBC.

