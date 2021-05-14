Electric vehicle company breaks ground and brings jobs to the Valley

ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18 acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed.

PHOENIX — Another company committed to developing an electric vehicle is coming to Arizona.

ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18-acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed at the eventual 235,000 square foot facility. Their task? At least some of them will work to assemble the brand's flagship electric vehicle dubbed “SOLO.” Its name derives from its single occupancy design.

"It is the king's way of getting around the city,” said the company’s CEO, Paul Rivera.

With its single occupancy, 80 mph top speed and 100-mile radius, SOLO is being pushed as an environmentally conscious and safe way to run errands around town.

“It’s got side impact protection, it’s got a roll bar, right, it’s got torque-limiting stability control. But when you get inside of it, it has much of the comfort features that you’re already used to," Rivera said.

As for why Arizona, Greater Phoenix Economic Council’s CEO Chris Camacho said, “We all love the sunshine and land that we have available. But beyond that, it’s really the talent base that we produce that enables these kinds of companies to come here and be successful.”

Plus, great partnerships.

"The governor and the ACA -- they've done a lot to bring tech into Arizona; specifically, around the electric vehicle space,” Rivera said. “We’re the third company; we’re not the first. They brought Lucid here; they brought Nikola here. So there’s a supply chain that’s coming here.”

The 9:30 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony was well attended. It included vehicle displays and a model of the eventual facility. Construction is scheduled to wrap up next spring.

Final note, Rivera said there are talks of making ElectraMeccanica vehicles available via rideshare in the Valley's communities. Stay tuned!

