Wacken, Germany — Two elderly men escaped their nursing home in northern Germany for a night of heavy metal, according to a German news organization Deutsche Welle.

The men allegedly snuck out of their nursing home on Friday to attend Wacken Open Air, the world's largest heavy metal festival.

Local police found the men at the festival around 3 am and told DW the men were 'disoriented and dazed'.

The men were reportedly reluctant to leave the fest but were returned to the nursing home safely, according to DW.

Wacken Open Air music fest attracts heavy metal heads from around the world.

For the full story, click here.

© 2018 KENS