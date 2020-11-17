Here are the Maricopa County school districts not following COVID-19 guidance from health officials

More school districts are in "red" areas this week due to a "substantial" risk of COVID-19 spread over the last two weeks, according to county health officials.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 13.

Both the Maricopa County Public Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services have created guidelines for schools to follow depending on the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

However, some schools are choosing not to follow the guidance of health experts when it comes to the deadly virus.

The Maricopa County Public Health Department recently created a map and dashboard that shows areas' recommended learning scenarios based on the community spread of coronavirus data over two consecutive weeks.

The map, which is used to create reports based upon the benchmarks and thresholds for re-opening schools established by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), separates districts based on the risk of COVID-19 spread. Districts are separated by red (substantial spread), yellow (moderate spread) and green (minimal spread).

The following school districts are those who are not following public health guidance based on the risk of COVID-19 spread in their area.

Districts in red areas (substantial community spread) that are not doing virtual learning with onsite support:

