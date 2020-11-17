Here are the Maricopa County school districts not following COVID-19 guidance from health officials

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 13.
Both the Maricopa County Public Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services have created guidelines for schools to follow depending on the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.
However, some schools are choosing not to follow the guidance of health experts when it comes to the deadly virus.
The Maricopa County Public Health Department recently created a map and dashboard that shows areas' recommended learning scenarios based on the community spread of coronavirus data over two consecutive weeks.
The map, which is used to create reports based upon the benchmarks and thresholds for re-opening schools established by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), separates districts based on the risk of COVID-19 spread. Districts are separated by red (substantial spread), yellow (moderate spread) and green (minimal spread).
The following school districts are those who are not following public health guidance based on the risk of COVID-19 spread in their area.
Districts in red areas (substantial community spread) that are not doing virtual learning with onsite support:
- Unified School Districts
There are eight unified school districts in the red in Maricopa County. None of them are following the guidance of health experts and are continuing in-person learning.
- Chandler Unified School District
-The district updated its website on Sept. 3 announcing its transition from virtual to in-person learning. There are currently no plans to transition to virtual learning, according to the district's communications department.
- Gilbert Unified School District
-The district has implemented a "Temporary Hybrid Instructional Delivery Model" which would move a school to a hybrid model based on the percent of active COVID-19 cases in a school's population. As of Nov. 14, only one school in the district is on this model. There are no plans listed to transition fully to virtual learning.
- Higley Unified School District
-The district states on their website that its campuses opened Tuesday, Sept. 8 for in-person learning. There has been no announcement made about a shift back to virtual learning, according to the district's communication department.
- Deer Valley Unified School District
-The district's website states that "all DVUSD Schools are open for in-person learning at all grade-levels." It affirms that "the case numbers in our community have been rising quickly after our previous decline that allowed us to bring back in-person learning," but does not mention any plans for transitioning to virtual learning. The district has not returned our requests for comment.
- Dysart Unified School District
-The district offers full-time "iSchool" for online learning, but it is also offering full-time in-person classes as well, according to the district website. The district will reportedly make the decision to transfer to virtual learning depending on whether the virus is being spread in the district's schools, according to Renee Ryon, the district's director of communications. This is contrary to the Maricopa County Public Health Department's recommendation of focusing on spread within the community at large.
- Mesa Unified School District
-The district released an announcement saying schools will reportedly return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break on Dec. 1. The district could not be reached for comment due to their school and district offices being closed "as directed by the governor's office due to the coronavirus pandemic," the district voicemail said.
- Scottsdale Unified School District
-The district is reportedly going to hire a full-time COVID specialist, but has stated that campuses are at "normal operations" and are not pursuing a virtual learning model. The superintendent of the school has stated that the decision to return to virtual learning could be made by a "campus-by-campus" basis from January to May based on parent surveys, the district's communication department said.
- Queen Creek Unified School District
-Based on the school district's website, it is still conducting traditional in-person learning at its schools and has no plans to transition to virtual learning. The district has not returned our requests for comment.
- Elementary School Districts
There are 22 elementary school districts in the red in Maricopa County. Three of them are not following the guidance of health experts and are continuing in-person learning.
- Morristown Elementary School District
-The district offers both in-person and online learning opportunities, but does not list any plans on its website to discontinue in-person learning due to the status of coronavirus transmission in the area. "If we feel like we cannot keep students and staff safe and healthy, then we would need to make a decision at that point," district superintendent Dr. Aspasia Angelou said.
- Palo Verde Elementary School District
-The district's latest update is from Sept. 8 and says students returned to in-person learning on Sept. 22. No more recent update has been posted listing a transition to virtual learning. The district has not returned our requests for comment.
- Union Elementary School District.
-The district's website includes an update of the superintendent's blog on Nov. 9 saying that they were reportedly advised by Maricopa County Public Health that if they were able to employ strong mitigation measures, the district "should continue to operate" their current hybrid model and should not need to transition to a virtual model.
High School Districts
There are four high school districts in the red in Maricopa County. All of them are following the guidance of health experts and are pursuing virtual learning.
