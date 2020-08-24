Which Arizona counties have met state benchmarks for reopening schools?

The Arizona Department of Health Services is tracking specific benchmarks in counties for schools to reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 20 coverage of Governor Doug Ducey discussing school reopening benchmarks.

The outlook on schools reopening safely in Arizona has been bleak in recent weeks as parents, students, teachers and administrators voice concerns about health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, counties around the state are reaching promising benchmarks for reopening schools for in-person classes.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is tracking data from all the counties in the state to see if they are meeting certain benchmarks for safely reopening schools.

Along with other health and safety guidelines there are three important benchmarks counties are tasked with reaching.

1. Decline in cases OR less than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals for two consecutive weeks

2. Two consecutive weeks with percent positivity below 7%

3. Two consecutive weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses in the region below 10%