Here are some resources for how parents can talk to their children about race, racism, social justice and equality.

Many parents of all races are struggling how to have conversations with their children about race and racism after outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of George Floyd's death emerged.

It came after months of family togetherness in coronavirus lockdown, a time when kids have been cut off from schools and peers.

How conversations with kids about race and racism play out can be intensely personal for parents.

American School Counselor Association: https://www.schoolcounselor.org/school-counselors/professional-development/learn-more/race-and-equity-resources

31 Children's Books to Support Conversations on Race, Racism, and Resistance: https://www.embracerace.org/resources/where-to-find-diverse-childrens-books?fbclid=IwAR2xpmTUwB2MeboDmT0GUNZLiR6rlOVTiQGQiDvTri-oHiaIynegFZzdQfc

26 children’s books to support conversations on race, racism & resistance: https://content.acsa.org/articles/26-children-books-on-race-racism-resistance

Anti-Racism for Kids 101: Starting to Talk about Race: https://booksforlittles.com/racial-diversity/

10 tips for teaching and talking to kids about race: https://www.embracerace.org/resources/teaching-and-talking-to-kids

Talking about race: https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race/topics/being-antiracist?fbclid=IwAR0Jz2XdVbBQ3cu3M6p_nXBwzFEpTG73tVhuoRj8irM2bNc81ciwV5f0zo8

How to Talk to Kids about Race and Racism: https://www.parenttoolkit.com/social-and-emotional-development/advice/social-awareness/how-to-talk-to-kids-about-race-and-racism

Talking Race with Young Children (podcast): https://www.npr.org/2019/04/24/716700866/talking-race-with-young-children?fbclid=IwAR262i36JkNreR2lYg0pPPHDPL9u6iyHSVkMV2vrR3Ehdl-1oG-0ZlXKMrY

Sesame Street in Communities (videos):https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/topics/community-violence/

Resources for parents and educators: https://www.schoolcounselor.org/school-counselors/professional-development/learn-more/race-and-equity-resources?