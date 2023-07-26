Valley school forced to cancel classes due to AC problems

Classes at Greenfield Junior High were canceled Wednesday due to cooling issues.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Classes at Greenfield Junior High were canceled Wednesday due to cooling issues that needed to be addressed as Valley residents continue to suffer through an extreme heat wave.

Schools officials said the campus, located near Elliot and Greenfield roads, started experiencing problems with the air conditioning on Tuesday and staff began trying to fix the issue. Because the school district couldn't guarantee the AC would be fully operational, it decided to close down the campus on Wednesday.

"The safety of our students and staff in Gilbert Public Schools is a top priority and our district teams and external technicians are working diligently around the clock to resolve the AC issues," the district wrote in a letter to parents.

Students were given the option of completing their assignments from home while the campus was closed.

Daily temperatures in the Valley have repeatedly exceeded 110 degrees for the last couple of weeks. An excessive heat warning for the area has been extended to Friday, July 28.

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.