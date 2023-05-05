Valley school cafeteria manager given national award

Cecelia Ann Araiza of Madison Park Middle School was recently given the "manager of the year" award by the School Nutrition Association.

PHOENIX — The cafeteria manager of Madison Park Middle School was recently given a national award for her dedication to providing nutritious meals to students.

Cecelia Ann Araiza was named this week a national "manager of the year" by the School Nutrition Association, an honor that includes a paid trip to the nonprofit's national conference in Denver later this summer.

Araiza, who has worked in the Madison School District for over two decades, was singled out for running successful after-school culinary and gardening clubs.

The manager was also commended for teaching students how to prepare meals and hosting farmer's markets.

“Cecelia Ann Araiza brings a passion for learning and inclusion to her district’s school nutrition program," SNA President Lori Adkins said in a statement.

The School Nutrition Association was founded in 1946 and represents 50,000 school nutrition professionals nationwide.

