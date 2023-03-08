'It was like being hit by a 2'x4'': Valley principals fired with less than a month of school left

Parents and students protest outside Benchmark Elementary School following the announcement.

PHOENIX — Teachers are quitting and parents are threatening to pull their kids out of a Valley charter school after two principals were fired this week without notice.

Many students and parents stood outside Benchmark Elementary School, a charter school in Phoenix, Tuesday morning and afternoon, protesting a decision no one saw coming.

“I was outraged,” David Gibson said while in the crowd of protestors.

Especially the two co-principals, Maria Etchebarren and Wendy Brady.

“It was like being hit by a 2'x'4,” Brady said.

On Monday, both were informed by the Benchmark Corporate Board that their services were no longer needed. Neither was given the option to finish the school year. Instead, they were told their last day would be Wednesday.

“It's shocking because we cannot finish the school year,” Etchebarren said.

“This is family," Brady said. "That’s ripped from us.”

When 12News asked what led up to this point, both principals said they had no idea that no warning was given to them ahead of time.

“We respect they want to go a different way. How it was handled is what’s not appropriate,” Brady said.

Etchebarren and Brady have been with the school for years and are beloved by many students and their parents.

“Having them leave is very hurtful to our whole school,” one parent said.

Seeing the support from those gathered at the front of the school brought a tear to Brady's eye.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support we have received,” she said.

12News reached out to the corporate board, who provided the following statement:

"Our corporate board made the decision not to renew the contracts for the co-administrators for the coming year in favor of moving forward with a single administrator, which is consistent with other schools of our size."

When word got out on Monday, the next day protests started. One teacher sent a letter to the board saying she is resigning from her position because of the decision.

What also has teachers and parents upset is the person they believe is replacing the co-principals. Former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

While the board hasn't confirmed that Schroeder will take over the position, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate is facing a lawsuit, according to the Casper Star-Tribune and Cowboy State Daily based out of Wyoming.

Both organizations report Schroeder is being sued for allegedly using State funds to host a private event in October called "Stop the Sexualization of Our Children."

The report also states Schroeder and the Education Department failed to provide public records regarding the event.

12News contacted the Benchmark Corporate Board about Schroeder after the previous statement was provided and has not yet received a response.

