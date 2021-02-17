Valley charter school co-founders indicted for fraud, theft for allegedly stealing more than $500,000

The school and executive directors are facing charges of fraud, theft, forgery and conspiracy for crimes believed to have been committed between 2016 and 2017.

Editor's note: The above video is from a Feb. 9 newscast

GOODYEAR, Ariz.—Incito Schools and co-founders April Black and Amanda Jellson have been indicted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after allegedly committing fraud to steal more than $500,000 from the Maricopa County Superintendent’s Office.

Schools, co-founders facing charges of fraud, theft, forgery and conspiracy

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Incito Schools, Black and Jelleson. They are charged with one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts of theft over $25,000, forgery, and conspiracy.

According to Incito Schools website, the charter school has two campuses, one in Goodyear and another in Phoenix. Jelleson and Black are listed as executive directors of the schools.

According to court records, it’s believed they forged teacher paystubs to get grant money from the Maricopa County Superintendent’s Office to pay teachers, but teachers tell 12 News they never got the money.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it’s estimated they stole $567,802 between November 2016 and November 2017.

Former teachers of the charter schools, who spoke anonymously to 12 News because of the pending case, said they noticed discrepancies on their W-2’s showing up to $8,000 they never got paid.

Judge allows co-founders to continue working at the schools

Both Black and Jelleson were arraigned in a court appearance Wednesday morning and entered not-guilty pleas.

The attorney representing both Black and Jelleson requested as part of their release orders the pair be allowed to continue working on-site at Incito Schools.

The judge is allowing both of the executive directors to continue their work duties on campus, but they are not allowed to be involved in any financial decisions or contact any of the victims.

The attorney representing Black and Jelleson stated they had no comment on the charges at this time.

Charter school board is ‘aware’ of allegations

The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools, which oversees the operations of charter schools in the state released a statement to 12 News on the charges brought against Incito Schools and its co-founders.

It reads in part:

“The State Board and staff members are aware of the situation with Incito Schools. We are in the process of gathering information and determining potential next steps.”