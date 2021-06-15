UArizona fraternity loses recognition after parties, alleged assault

The loss of recognition status is in effect until all Pi Kappa Alpha members have graduated and are no longer at the university

TUCSON, Ariz. — A University of Arizona fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, was placed on loss of recognition status after investigations from school officials found the fraternity to be involved with violations such as giving alcohol to minors, conduct endangering others and failure to comply with authorities, the university said.

The fraternity will no longer be recognized on UArizona's campus.

The loss of recognition status would be in place until May 2026, when Pi Kappa Alpha members have graduated and are not at the school.

"The Loss of Recognition of clubs and organizations is unfortunate as the University is quite clear regarding policies and procedures and provides significant educational training," said Kendal Washington White, vice provost of campus life and dean of students. "Nevertheless, the members of Pi Kappa Alpha chose to actively disregard our expectations. The health, safety and well-being of our students is my utmost responsibility in partnership with students, alumni and parents."

According to documents from Arizona's Dean of Students Office, Pi Kappa Alpha was investigated due incidents that occurred on March 12 and 14 at the fraternity's house.

On those dates, the fraternity hosted parties where underage drinking occurred, members were disruptive towards police officers and an alleged assault on a student who was found naked by police happened, a letter from the university describing the incidents showed.