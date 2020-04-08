University of Advancing Technology releases plans for fall semester

TEMPE, Ariz. — The University of Advancing Technology in Tempe is making preparations for safely reopening the campus for the fall semester.
"We can change how classes are running every single day depending on what the current state in the world," Vice President Valerie Cimarossa said. "And although it's not ideal, the fact that we can do that daily, without interrupting the students' education probably puts us in one of the safest situations possible."
The university is following recommended guidelines by implementing new protocols. The smaller class offerings will allow for necessary changes if needed throughout the semester.
More specific information can be found on the university website.