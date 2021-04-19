These Arizona school districts are keeping their mask mandate

Arizona school districts still have the power to enforce individual mask mandates on their campuses.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded his mask requirement for Arizona schools from K-12.

Ducey claimed that the decision came under new guidance from the CDC, but the move has been derided by the state's top educator Kathy Hoffman who said it "destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education."

Masks have consistently been cited as one of the most effective ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 which is primarily spread through coughs and sneezes.

Arizona school districts still have the power to enforce individual mask mandates on their campuses, and some districts have already told parents they plan to do so.

These school districts still require masks on campus:

Peoria Unified School District

Peoria Unified announced that its district-wide mask requirement will be in place until a board meeting can be held to discuss the issue.

"We are still following Peoria Unified's policy and regulation JICA-RB requiring masks for all staff, students and guests on all school and district properties."

Scottsdale Unified School District

SUSD officials told parents Monday night that the mask requirement will be enforced for the remainder of the school year. Saying in a statement that read in part:

"We are 28 school days from the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and while we know there are people who would like us to remove the mask requirement now, SUSD's 15 zip codes remain in the Substantial transmission category and the number of cases has been slowly increasing over the past few weeks."

Tolleson Union High School District

TUHSD School Board member Devin Del Palacio said that the school district will keep its mask requirement.

"We have a responsibility to ensure our students and staff have a safe learning environment," Del Palacio said. "Wearing a mask is proven to slow the spread of the virus."

The Tolleson Union High School District will continue to enforce its mask policy. We have a responsibility to ensure our students and staff have a safe learning environment. Wearing a mask is proven to slow the spread of the virus. #MaskOn — Devin Del Palacio (@Devindelpalacio) April 19, 2021

