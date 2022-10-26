Tempe Union investigating viral TikTok video of teacher screaming at student

The school district says the instructor at Marcos de Niza High School was placed on administrative leave after a TikTok video showed them yelling at a student.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A video has been attracting lots of attention on TikTok for capturing a Tempe Union High School District teacher loudly yelling in the face of a student.

The video shows the male teacher leaning over a student's desk and screaming, "Phones away!"

"Yes, I did just spit on you; that's how I talk," the teacher's heard saying in the video. "Do you understand? Phones away."

The TikTok video was posted on Oct. 11 and has already been viewed more than five million times.

"In the end, authority will win...So just follow the rules," the teacher is heard saying in the video.

A spokesperson for the school district said the teacher in the video works at Marcos de Niza High School and was placed on administrative leave after the district became aware of the incident.

In a statement to 12News, TUHSD said it could not provide specific details of the investigation but emphasized that the district is taking the matter "very seriously."

"Like all organizations, we have processes in place for allegations against employees," the spokesperson said. "This begins with removing the employee from campus and opening an internal investigation."

TUHSD added that it does not condone or tolerate the type of behavior displayed in the video.

"This situation is extremely unfortunate, and it is not indicative of the wonderful community of teachers and staff that we have here at Tempe Union," a district spokesperson wrote in a statement.

