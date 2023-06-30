How much teacher salaries could change across the Valley next year

One Valley school district has proposed increasing teacher salaries by 21% for the 2023-2024 school year, records show.

PHOENIX — It's budget season for Arizona's public schools and districts have disclosed how much they plan to raise teacher salaries during the 2023-2024 school year.

The state's districts won't officially adopt their budgets until mid-July but school boards have begun publishing proposed budgets, which reveal how much they plan to adjust the average teaching salary in their respective districts.

The 21% salary increase proposed by the Glendale Elementary School District is one of the largest adjustments seen among the Valley's major school districts. The increase would raise Glendale's average teaching salary by nearly $10,000.

Glendale's proposed salary adjustment comes as the district is budgeting for a decline in enrollment. The average daily membership, which is used by the state to allocate funding, is projected by GESD to decrease by about 400 students.

Several other school budgets examined by 12News show districts estimating a decline in enrollment. Because districts are obligated by the state to predict their future enrollment while drafting budgets, some will give conservative estimates and then adjust their numbers after the school year begins.

The Deer Valley Unified District's proposed budget estimates a minor ADM loss of 55 students, which also includes a 12% teacher salary boost that equates to about $6,600.

Funding competitive salaries to retain Deer Valley's existing staff was one of the budget priorities for the district this year, records show.

The rate districts plan to increase their average teacher salary:

Glendale Elementary: 21% ($47,293 to $57,224)

Deer Valley: 12% ($55,325 to $61,937)

Peoria Unified: 7% ($56,511 to $60,493)

Paradise Valley Unified: 5% ($56,457 to $59,106)

Scottsdale Unified: 4% ($65,008 to $67,809)

Chandler Unified: 4% ($64,895 to $67,657)

Gilbert Unified: 3% ($66,176 to $68,094)

Washington Elementary: 3% ($53,387 to $55,120)

Mesa Unified: 2% ($62,790 to $64,046)

Phoenix Union: 2% ($76,319 to $77,686)

Glendale Union: 2% ($78,086 to $79,648)

Tempe Union: 1% ($71,294 to $72,077)

Cartwright Schools: Less than 1% ($67,132 to $67,466)

Higley Unified: Less than 1% ($65,717 to $65,802)

Salary figures for some districts may not include one-time stipends given to teachers.

*All figures were taken from budget documents on district websites*