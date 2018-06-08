PHOENIX — It’s back to class for a lot of students here in the Valley and some are already breaking a sweat, all because of this huge heat wave.

In fact, much of Arizona remains under an excessive heat warning, but administrators and parents are taking precautions.

“That’s first and foremost is our concerns about safety for our children and our staff,” said Wendy Reeck, Carminati​​​ Elementary School principal.

Reeck said the school will make some adjustments during the heat like using the gym for indoor activities.

To lessen the impact of the extreme heat, some school’s districts, like Tempe Elementary School District, are exercising their modified recess plan.

“They’ll have their lunch indoors,” Reeck said.

So as students load up their backpacks with all the essential school supplies, keep the heat in mind. A water bottle is one of the most important things they can pack for their school day.

During excessive heat warnings or watches, it’s always a good idea to stay in the cool A/C, drink plenty of water and avoid dehydrating sugary or caffeinated drinks. Also, dress for the heat- lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Experts recommend eating small meals and eating them more often.

Small children have a higher vulnerability to heat, so parents and teachers need to look out for the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include cool, moist, pale skin, headaches, dizziness, weakness or exhaustion and nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which can be deadly.

READ: How do I spot signs of heat stroke in my kids?

As long as parents keep safety at the top of their minds, they’ll ensure their kids get a cool start back to school.

For other back to school success tips and resources for parents and students, you can visit the Department of Child Safety's website.

