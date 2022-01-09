Camelback High School on alert after 'vague' online threat

The high school's principal said Friday more security measures have been implemented due to an online threat.

PHOENIX — Camelback High School has heightened its security measures after a social media threat mentioning the Valley school was discovered Thursday night.

Principal James Arndt said the school will operate on its regular Friday schedule but the presence of local law enforcement will be observed throughout the day.

"Because the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is our top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased security measures in place," Principal Arndt wrote in a letter to families.

Phoenix police said it's aware of a "very vague" threat that was made involving Camelback High and precautions are being taken.

The Peoria Unified School District said Friday it was also on alert of a rumored threat circulating on social media involving Sunrise Mountain High School. The district said the campus was not in "any real danger."

Earlier this month, law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona were responding to threats made against various schools. Some of those incidents resulted in students getting arrested.

On Friday, authorities in Yuma County reported arresting a 12-year-old student for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school and making threats on social media.

