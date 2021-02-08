Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board calls special meeting

A special meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday was issued and will discuss reinstating an indoor mask requirement.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing board has called a special virtual meeting for Tuesday night.

During the meeting at 7 p.m., they will discuss the possibility of reinstating an indoor mask requirement for the 28 school campuses and district facilities.

The CDC has recommended masks be worn indoors as the delta variant of COVID-19 becomes the dominant virus strain across the US, including Arizona.

Masks in classrooms have become a point of contention across the state as Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order that bans mask mandates for school districts.

However, on Monday, a judge ruled that the order will not become effective until the end of September. The ruling frees up school districts to make masks required for the beginning of the school year.

Ducey's office is now offering funding for school districts that do not issue the requirement even though masks have been universally cited as an effective way to limit the spread of the virus.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing required by state law to advance the district's place to provide flexibility in how instructional hour requirements are met in the delivery of instruction to students who are quarantined because of COVID-19, according to Scottsdale Unified School District.

You view the meeting live or at your convenience here.