No criminal conduct found in Scottsdale school dossier controversy, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale school board president who was stripped of his title last month has been cleared of any criminal conduct, the Scottsdale Police Department announced Thursday.

Former Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg was accused of collecting personal information and pictures of some parents and children in the district.

A Google Drive account containing the parents' information was allegedly in Greenburg’s files and reportedly maintained by his father.

The Scottsdale Unified School Board ousted Greenburg from his position after the allegations became public.

Scottsdale police said the documents Greenburg created contained open-source and/or public documents which do not constitute illegal activity.

Officers said the Scottsdale police portion of the investigation is now closed. Detectives have met with the FBI, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and provided them with copies of their investigation for review.

The Scottsdale Unified School District is still conducting an internal investigation.

