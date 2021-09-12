School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules

Classes in New York City start on Monday, marking what could be the nation's biggest experiment in in-person education during the pandemic.

Classroom doors are swinging open for about a million New York City public school students in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the school year Monday coincides with several other milestones in the city’s pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates. Nearly all of the city’s 300,000 employees will be required to be back in their workplaces as the city ends remote work.