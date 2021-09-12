x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules

Classes in New York City start on Monday, marking what could be the nation's biggest experiment in in-person education during the pandemic.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Students arrive for in-person classes outside Public School 188 The Island School, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Classroom doors are swinging open on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, for about a million New York City public school students in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Classroom doors are swinging open for about a million New York City public school students in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The start of the school year Monday coincides with several other milestones in the city’s pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates. Nearly all of the city’s 300,000 employees will be required to be back in their workplaces as the city ends remote work. 

Most will either need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The city was also set to start enforcing rules requiring workers and patrons to be vaccinated to go indoors at restaurants, museums and entertainment venues.

RELATED: Arizona poised to be in 'better position' with COVID-19 in near future, expert says

RELATED: Crushed by pandemic, conventions mount a cautious return