Elections for school bonds or budget overrides are something we see every year. But the vote next week comes as Gov. Doug Ducey touts the billions of dollars in the pipeline for Arizona schools over the next several years.

The problem is school districts are saying the money's not coming fast enough.

Three years ago the voter-approved Prop 123 started funneling up to $300 million a year to Arizona schools. Last year the Red for Ed strike won 20% raises for teachers.

But for many Valley school districts, all that cash isn't enough. They say they're still playing catch-up on budget cuts after the great recession hit.

Close to half the school districts in Maricopa County are asking voters for a billion dollars in funding in next Tuesday's election.

Some districts want voters' OK to borrow money for long-term projects, others are asking for budget overrides that allow them to spend beyond state budget limits. Some want both.

The needs range from teacher and staff salaries, school buses, new buildings and maintenance, and school safety.

"If there are special situations in localities or municipalities or districts around the state, I let the voters make that decision," Gov. Ducey said.

But the Republican governor who signed off on more school funding at the capitol is not taking sides on schools seeking more funding from taxpayers.

"Sometimes they say yes and sometimes they say no," he said.

Wednesday is the last day to mail in your ballot to make sure it's counted by Election Day next Tuesday.