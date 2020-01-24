CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With stretching, deep breathing, and poising- roughly 20 students and a hand full of teachers say they are benefiting from a yoga class held after school every other week inside Union County's Sardis Elementary.

"I feel really relaxed." said student Cam Salo. "I'm crazy at home, but here I'm more chill."

The idea came from a teacher who met a Mom of one of her students who happened to also be a Yoga instructor, Michelle Salo.

"Anything adults can do, kids can do a little bit more and better." said instructor Salo. "We need to encourage movement more, even throughout the day. So if the kids have an opportunity to go outside and play around and just stretch out a little bit-- it will benefit them."

The class even goes beyond the hour-long session, encouraging students to write notes of encouragement for medical patients at nearby hospitals.

The goal for students is to focus more on positive feeling and fitness.

More news from wcnc.com:

Tinder adding panic button feature if date turns dangerous

Cook's Volunteer Fire Department at risk of closing

Highly contagious skin infection at Rock Hill middle school

9 injured in rollover crash on I-485

49ers complete comeback win

9-year-old boy improving after downtown Seattle shooting

'The devil walking' | Woman told man who killed her sister is same man who tried to kill her mom

Several senators play with fidget spinners during the impeachment trial

Asheboro man held woman in 'sexual servitude' for five years, deputies say

'Ghosts guns' are made from individually obtained parts; these Mayors want to take action against them