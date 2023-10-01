New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents

The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said that it would increase cost predictability for residents attending public universities.

PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure.

The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities.

The new tuition policy forces university presidents to present maximum growth rates for resident tuition, academic fees and meal and housing plans in six-year cycles.

The Arizona Board of Regents and universities would revisit the growth rates every fourth year of the six-year cycle and extend the growth rates for an additional four years.

“We hope this tuition restructure will be helpful for students and families,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson. “Our intention is to reduce confusion about tuition and fees and - most of all - provide predictability for students so they know what to expect when budgeting for college.”

The new policy revision will also prohibit tuition increases if the state of Arizona increases General Fund appropriations or increases university student financial aid or if a combination of the two on an ongoing basis in excess of 2.5%.

The revision also gives university presidents the ability to set tuition rates higher than the maximum growth rate if state funding is reduced.

Course fees are eliminated and new academic fees now require board approval.

Universities may still charge mandatory, program and college fees.

“We are hoping the state will support Arizona families and students,” said ABOR Chair-elect Fred DuVal. “So, we are making a clear and simple offer to the Legislature: if the legislature commits to a sufficient level of committed multi-year funding, we will cap tuition.”

The board listed these additional provisions new to the policy revision:

Maximum tuition charged to resident undergraduate and graduate students is calculated by applying the growth rate to the published tuition costs of the prior academic year.

Universities may charge tuition below the maximum tuition.

Students and the public will be able to comment on proposed tuition rates during a public hearing.

Tuition rates are published sooner under the proposed policy – by Dec. 31 by the board each year for the upcoming academic year.

To begin the new policy change, the board will be asked to approve the tuition rates and fees for the 2023-24 year in April. The board will also approve maximum tuition growth rates for the school years through 2028-29.

To learn more about the policy change to tuition rates, visit the Arizona Board of Regents website.

