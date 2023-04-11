Police: 13-year-old detained for having BB gun outside Buckeye school

Buckeye police said the juvenile was detained in the parking lot of Inca Elementary School.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly possessing a BB gun in the parking lot of Inca Elementary School, police said.

The Buckeye Police Department said they received calls Tuesday morning of a boy walking near the school with a gun tucked in his waistband. Officers responded and allegedly found a 13-year-old in possession of a BB gun.

Police said the child was arrested and could be facing felony charges. No further details were immediately available.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.