Phoenix woman teaching Afghan refugees English in Albania

Karin Gunderson is spending months helping teach English to Afghan refugees in Albania. The people there are waiting for entry into the US and Canada.

PHOENIX — Karin Gunderson has spent weeks more than 6,400 miles away from her home in Phoenix.

“Literally the last week in December, I got an email saying, ‘Would you consider coming to Albania to teach English to Afghan refugees?’,” Gunderson said. “I just knew I was supposed to go.”

Just weeks later, Gunderson fundraised her way there to live in the European country, teaching English at the Tirana Training Center using her international teaching certification.

“I hope to be love and light for these people,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson has one of those personalities where her joy flows from her starting with a smile that even a video call can’t hide.

She said though, while she went to offer love, she found much more.

“The one thing I just didn't foresee was the incredible love that I would feel in my heart for these people,” Gunderson said.

Waiting for entry and hope

Currently, Gunderson said 1,800 or so Afghan refugees live at the center now.

“They’re some of the first people who had to leave Afghanistan, because many of them worked for Al Jazeera or were women’s rights activists or worked in some business that was in conjunction with the U.S. government,” Gunderson said. “So they were the first one targeted on the Taliban’s hit list.”

It was six months ago, in August 2021 when Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban, forcing people to leave.

“They had to leave their parents and their aunts and uncles and all of these family members that they were so close to and who they may never see again,” Gunderson said. “Every day they wonder, ‘Are they still alive?’.”

The refugees wait in Albania, hoping for entry into the U.S. or Canada.

In the meantime, they learn English a few days a week for about an hour and a half at a time, Gunderson said.

Gunderson also brought with her knitting looms to help pass time. Now the looms get passed around and refugees waiting can use yarn Gunderson purchases to make practical items they’ll need.

“Many of the women will do both the cowl scarf and the cap in one night. One even did four. And then they bring it back the next day, and then someone else gets to try it,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson said many of her students have dreams and goals of their own, like finishing their college degrees, working to make live better for Afghan people, and opening schools for Afghan women and girls.

But right now, they’re left waiting in this time of transition.

“The U.S. has promised to expedite these people to the country, but we’re not seeing much movement,” Gunderson said.

If you want to help Gunderson continue to purchase yarn and more looms for the refugees, you can do so through her GoFundMe.

Afghan refugees in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Afghan refugees began arriving to Arizona in August 2021.

The U.S. Department of State said 2,064 Afghan evacuees were approved for placement into Arizona through a few programs.

Currently, a spokesperson for DES said that all 2,064 evacuees that have been assigned to Arizona have arrived, with 1,453 in Maricopa County and 611 in Pima County.

