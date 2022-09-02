Phoenix Union raises starting salary for teachers

The starting salary for teachers at the Valley school district has been raised to $52,200.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District has raised the starting salary for its teachers, in an effort to combat inflation and the Valley's rising costs of living.

The district's Governing Board voted Thursday to raise starting salaries to $52,200 and the minimum wage for education support professionals to $16 per hour.

Back in March, the starting salary for teachers had been set at $49,000. But a recent spike in student enrollment allowed Phoenix Union to raise salaries again, the district said.

The daily pay rate for substitute teachers has additionally been raised from $115 to $150.

“Our employees deserve this and need this, now more than ever,” Phoenix Union Superintendent Chad Gestson said in a statement.

A report released this year ranked Arizona at No. 50 on a list of the best states for teacher pay. According to Business.org, Arizona's average teacher salary in the 2020-2021 school year was $52,157.

Pennsylvania ranked No. 1 on the website's list and reported having an average teacher salary of $71,281.

Back in 2018, Arizona's teachers orchestrated a statewide walkout to protest the state's education funding levels. As a result of the demonstrations, Phoenix Union raised teacher salaries by 8%.

Multiple districts throughout the Valley have raised teacher salaries this year after additional funding was allocated from the state.

