Phoenix Union high schools will only offer remote learning for the beginning of the school year

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District announced Thursday that its schools will only offer remote lessons for the beginning of the next school year.

“We do commit to coming back as soon as it’s safe and responsible, but we don’t believe this will be the case for the first two months of the school year,” Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said.

The school year begins August 3 as the state contends with surging cases of COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that mandated school campuses be closed until August 17, but Gestson says his schools won’t be open for at least the first quarter.

“We will not reopen schools until it is safe, responsible and reasonable to do so,” he said.

Other Arizona districts announced plans to offer a variety of learning options to students including in-class, remote and hybrid classes.