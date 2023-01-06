Phoenix Union High School District considering return of school resource officers on campuses

Thursday night, the district is expected to hold a final vote on a detailed, comprehensive safety plan outlining the guidelines and roles of officers on campuses.

PHOENIX — After nearly a year of meetings, studies and recommendations, the Phoenix Union High School district appears ready to bring back law enforcement officers to its campuses for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Thursday night, the district’s governing board is expected to hold a final vote on a detailed, comprehensive safety plan outlining the guidelines and roles of officers on the PXU campus.

The recommendations from the PXU Wellness and Safety Plan are the result of a months-long district safety committee that received public feedback from students, parents, educators and law enforcement.

The committee was formed after a fight at Central High School in September 2022. The incident prompted a shooting scare, triggering a lockdown.

No evidence of a shooting was ever found.

The committee was tasked with finding the best ways to protect the district’s 23 campuses and more than 28,000 students.

The move to bring back officers comes two years after the district voted to remove them.

The plan calls for hiring as many as six officers. Four officers would come from Phoenix police. Two juvenile probation officers would be hired through Maricopa County. The six officers would be paid for through a grant from the Department of Education.

The board could also hire additional officers, but the district must find additional ways to fund them.

The City of Phoenix would still have to approve the plan through an Interlocal Government Agreement.

The plan calls for forming an oversight committee, a formal complaint system allowing students, educators and staff to file complaints for inappropriate actions against safety teams, law enforcement or private security.

Under the plan, law enforcement officers would be required to have training in working with youth.

Training in working with students with special needs and mental health.

Disciplinary records could be reviewed by the district.

