Phoenix Union wants feedback on having police presence at schools

In 2020, the Valley school district removed school resource officers from its campuses. Now the district is holding meetings on the future of school safety.

The Phoenix Union High School District is asking the public to offer feedback on what type of presence law enforcement should have on its campuses.

In 2020, the Valley district chose not to renew its annual contract with the Phoenix Police Department to have school resource officers assigned to local high schools. At the time, Phoenix Union officials said they wanted to "rethink school safety" and instead utilize off-duty officers on an as-needed basis.

Since then, the district has had some incidents requiring a large police presence at its campuses. Central High School was placed on lockdown in September after a fight on campus escalated into a chaotic scene.

Now the district is seeking feedback on what the future of community policing looks like at Phoenix's high schools.

Phoenix Union will host a number of public meetings over the next couple of months that will give residents the opportunity to discuss school safety and the role of law enforcement in public education.

The first meeting takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, at Central High School from 9 to 11 a.m.

Subsequent meetings will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Betty Fairfax High School from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carl Hayden High School from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

A committee will eventually make recommendations related to law enforcement before the district's Governing Board.

