'Science matters': Phoenix superintendent responds to Ducey mask opposition

Dr. Chad Gestston, one of the state’s high-profile voices for public schools, communicates regularly with the governor’s office on issues related to the pandemic.

PHOENIX — A prominent school superintendent is responding to Governor Doug Ducey’s latest attack on mask mandates in schools.

Dr. Chad Gestson, superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School District (PUSD), has been outspoken since August about the need for mask mandates in school classrooms. Several Valley school districts enforce mask mandates, including PUSD.

Last week during his State of the State address, Gov. Ducey said, “There’s been too much attention put on masks. And not nearly enough placed on Math.”

Ducey fought against mask mandates in schools, signing legislation against mandates last summer that was later declared unconstitutional by the Arizona State Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, 12 News asked Gestson for his reaction to Ducey’s State of the State address. Gestston, one of the state’s high-profile voices for public schools, communicates regularly with the governor’s office on issues related to the pandemic.

“The reality is we have to talk about masks. We have to talk about mitigation. We understand how to slow the spread,” Gestson said. “When we look at school systems in Arizona that require masks, they have a third less spread on campus. Meaning, without a mask mandate, [they are] three times more likely to have outbreaks on campus.”

A study by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) analyzed public and non-charter schools in Maricopa and Pima counties. The study concluded the odds of a school-associated COVID-19 outbreak in schools without a mask requirement were 3.5 times higher than those in schools with an early mask requirement.

Another report by the CDC analyzed counties in the U.S. that enforced mask requirements and those that did not. It concluded that increases in pediatric COVID-19 case rates during the start of the 2021-2022 school year “were smaller in counties with school mask requirements” than in those without mask requirements.

“School mask requirements, in combination with other prevention strategies, including COVID-19 vaccination, are critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools,” the CDC report states.

In the fall, President Joe Biden personally called Gestson to thank him for the work he was doing. Whether intended or not, the issue of mask mandates has become a symbol of political divisions during the pandemic. Gestson said he’s trying to stay away from political debate.

“The reality is it’s not my job to focus on what’s happening at the White House and even down at the capitol aside for budget issues. Our job is to focus on this community,” Gestson said.

Education leaders and school boards are under immense stress as the omicron variant is ravaging schools statewide.

Between 10 and 15% of staff members and around 15% of students are absent every day, Gestson said. The absences are the result of COVID-19 positive test results and quarantine measures.

“Staff absences are tough for us to navigate but right now we remain committed to in-person learning,” Gestson said.

The PUSD is hosting community vaccine clinics that have resulted in vaccinations for more than 50,000 people, Gestson said.

“Vaccine is our number one asset. We are doing everything we can to vaccinate the community,” Gestson said.

COVID-19 News and Updates