Some Phoenix schools moving to 4-day schedule because of COVID-19

The extra days off mean the schools have more time to deep-clean classrooms.

PHOENIX — Two school districts in Phoenix have voted to move to a four-day school week for the upcoming school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cartwright School District students will go to class as usual Mondays through Thursdays and have Fridays off starting on Aug. 3. Fridays will be deep-cleaning days.

The district said officials are working to offer free or affordable childcare to families.

The Alhambra Elementary School District is taking similar measures for its 2020-2021 school year.

Students will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, learn from home on Wednesdays and then go back to the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays.

The schools will be sanitized on Wednesday as well as on the weekend.