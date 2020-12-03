PHOENIX — The Alhambra Elementary School District is closing its schools until further notice because of coronavirus concerns starting Monday, March 16.

The decision affects 17 schools. There haven't any cases that affect students a faculty, but the district says the decision comes out of an abundance of caution.

This is the first Phoenix-area school district to close its schools.

The virus is spread through close contact with other people, and the World Health Organization declared the virus to be a pandemic Thursday.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

