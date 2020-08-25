Peoria Unified students asked to quarantine after district worker tests positive for coronavirus

The district says four students and their families were told they were possibly exposed to the virus last week.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Several Peoria Unified School District students have been asked to quarantine after a district employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says four students and their families were told they were possibly exposed to the virus last week after contact tracing where the employee had been.

The students have been asked to isolate for 14 days and watch for symptoms.