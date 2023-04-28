Peoria school board says no to policy to limit transgender students use of restrooms and locker rooms

Thursday, in a 3-2 vote, the district’s governing board said no to drafting a bathroom policy for its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEORIA, Ariz. — Students at Peoria Unified Schools will continue to use restrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

Thursday, in a 3-2 vote, the district’s governing board said no to drafting a bathroom policy for its students.

This means transgender students can continue using facilities of their identity.

“The policy could alienate some students. I feel that we already have plenty of accommodations already in place for students,” said Board President David Sandoval.

The board was considering drafting a policy that would require students to use restrooms and locker rooms of their natural birth gender, instead of their gender identity.

The idea was added to the agenda by board member Rebecca Hill.

“This is not about feelings. This is about biology. We have young girls who have questions and are worried about their own safety, when a biological boy comes into their space and is changing with them,” she said.

Despite legal advice from the district’s attorney that passing a policy would lead to more legal issues for the district, Clark said the issue is worth fighting for.

“The district gets sued all the time. This is worth it to me in order to protect our girls, and our kids,” she added.

Fellow board member Heather Rooks, along with Clark supported the need for a policy.

“I think there is a way for this to get done, without alienating everyone,” said father Johnny Cuevas.

“I just want to make this is as simple as possible for my grandson when he uses the facilities” said Sarah Reeves. “I don’t want him having to share a bathroom with someone who is biologically a girl."

“Transgender students already face high levels of discrimination, bullying, and harassment when can have a detrimental effect on them,” said Ironwood High School student Micah Dyer.”

The issue of rights surrounding transgender students has been a discussion nationally among many levels of government.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube