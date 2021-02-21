Peoria area teachers get vaccinated for COVID-19

“This is an incredible step towards ensuring that we can keep our schools open to in person learning,” said Jason Reynolds.

PHOENIX — Peoria Unified School District took a huge step in the fight to keep schools open.

It teamed up with Fry's and the county’s health department to vaccinate district staff and educators in the community. More than 800 educators and staff were expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Liberty High School.

“This is an incredible step towards ensuring that we can keep our schools open to in person learning,” said Jason Reynolds, who is the superintendent of Peoria Unified School District.

Lines were long but moved smoothely. Plus, patients had to stick around after receiving the vaccine to make sure they felt okay. But according to Richard Yates, a fifth-grade teacher, it was worth the wait.

“I think being in the classroom is the number one priority for me," he said. "I wanna be there for my kids. And I’m really glad I’ve been able to do that. Anything that helps me feel more safer, better able to serve my students, I’ll do.”

Dozens of volunteers and Fry's pharmacists feel the same way.

Stephanie Spark, who is Fry’s division health and wellness leader, said, "This is what we do. We love to participate. We love to help protect the community.”