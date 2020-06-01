PHOENIX — If you drove by Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix over the weekend, you probably noticed the long line of tents in front of the school.

Inside those tents are families trying to get their kids enrolled at Sunnyslope High School for the 2020 school year.

Open enrollment begins Monday morning, but there are only so many spots available -- so many parents started camping out. Some have been there since Saturday night.

“We know the SAT scores are outstanding and it's one of the best high schools in the state,” said Leeann Spangler, who is trying to enroll her two daughters.

“I don't feel there are a lot of high school options in Phoenix. Sunnyslope is and all my son's friends are coming here and I don't want to break up the crowd,” said Roger Web, who is trying to enroll his son.

It is unclear how many open enrollment spots are available.

While it all looks like a fun camping trip, some parents feel it shouldn't be like this.

“I think it's ridiculous we live in a country where our education is so poor I have to do this to get my kids into a good school,” said Webb

But others are making the best out of the situation.

“The community is great. The people are great. It’s fun to have the kids out. It's a great way to start out the year,” said Sarah Reeve, who is trying to enroll her son.