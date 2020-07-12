Paradise Valley Unified Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh resigns

The district has not said why Welsh chose to resign, but he has allegedly received threats after schools returned to remote-learning.

PHOENIX — Paradise Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh will leave his position after the district board unanimously accepted his resignation Monday afternoon.

The school district has not officially said why Welsh chose to resign as superintendent, but he has allegedly received threats after recently making the decision to move schools to an online-only learning model.

The Phoenix Police Department says they have responded to Welsh’s address for a harassment call.

PVUSD closed classrooms just before Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

Welsh sent a letter to families after making the decision and pointed out the district’s increase in percent positivity.

“It’s a tough decision for everybody,” Welsh said in the letter. “We’d obviously really like to be back for the second semester and be back in-person at that time. We will continue to watch those metrics and hopefully, we see cases go down and we can do that.”

Board reconvenes they have unanimously accepted the resignation agreement with Dr. Jesse Welsh. Appoint Dr. James P. Lee as interim superintendent. Lee was previously the superintendent of @pvschools #12News pic.twitter.com/oTbDRtvOL7 — Colleen Sikora (@ColleenSikora) December 7, 2020

The district board appointed Dr. James P. Lee as interim superintendent for the time being.

Welsh oversaw the district serving 32,000 students since July 1, 2019. He was previously the assistant superintendent of the Clark County School District in Las Vegas.

Arizona's top educator Kathy Hoffman issued the following statement regarding Welsh's resignation.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, state and local decision-makers have grappled with a challenging reality: the politicization of a pandemic. And after months of misinformation and wild conspiracies, much of which originated from President Trump, our country finds itself in the middle of yet another COVID-19 spike with frustrations and fatigue running high.

Now more than ever, we need to agree on the facts. COVID-19 is real, and it has killed over 280,000 Americans, and nearly 7,000 Arizonans. And while our focus is keeping schools open for learning, leading COVID-19 experts like Dr. Fauci have clearly stated that other mitigation strategies must be in effect to do so safely.

I encourage our community members to lead with empathy so that we can make it through the rest of this pandemic. It is never acceptable to harass or intimidate others with whom you disagree. We are fortunate to live in a democracy where we can make our voices heard at the ballot box, not with threats and intimidation. I urge every Arizonan to play their part in suppressing the virus so that schools can operate safely.”

