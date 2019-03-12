MESA, Ariz. — Pete Lesar has been named the new interim superintendent of Mesa Public Schools.

The announcement follows a school board meeting Monday night where the school board officially approved the resignation of Superintendent Ember Conley.

PREVIOUSLY: Mesa Public Schools takes steps to fire superintendent

Lesar will lead Arizona's largest school district and says he's excited about the opportunity to return to Mesa. He says he's held several positions from teacher to coach, principal and now interim superintendent.

RELATED: Parents, teachers demand answers amid embezzlement accusations against Mesa Public Schools superintendent

His new position comes after the former superintendent was surrounded by controversy, including a criminal complaint filed with the Attorney General’s office. The complaint alleged that Ember Conley committed theft and embezzlement. However, the school board’s president is disputing that part of the complaint.

READ: Arizona attorney general reviewing criminal complaint after Mesa school superintendent's ouster

Lesar told 12 News that he plans to build relationships and restore trust within the district.

"I really need to meet with our leadership team to understand some of the issues that have been brought forward," Lesar said. He added that he plans to gather facts before drawing any conclusion about concerns within MPS.

There’s still no official reason as to why Conley resigned. Her severance settlement could cost the district more than $500,000.