New Arizona ballot initiative will let voters decide if DREAMers can receive in-state tuition

The bi-partisan effort led by two state Republicans would repeal a 15-year-old ban on in-state tuition for undocumented high school graduates.

PHOENIX — Arizona voters in 2022 will decide whether in-state tuition can be provided to all students who attend and graduate from an Arizona high school, regardless of their immigration status.

The Arizona House of Representatives voted 33-27 in favor of adding the initiative to ballots in 2022. The effort was led by two state Republicans but is being called a bi-partisan effort, and it would repeal a 15-year-old ban in Arizona on in-state tuition for undocumented high school graduates.

Since 2006, children without documents that attended and graduated Arizona high schools have had to pay out-of-state tuition rates.

The Intermountain American Business Immigration Coalition, which advocates for immigrants and their contributions to the economy, and Aliento, an immigrant advocacy group in Arizona, say the ban since 2006 has deprived undocumented students of a college education due to cost, which then limits their contribution to Arizona’s economy.

"The passage of this bill is economically important, morally right and politically smart," Bob Worsley, co-chair of the Intermountain Chapter of the American Business Immigration Coalition, said in a release.

The ballot initiative effort was led by Republican Reps. Michelle Udall and Joel John in the Arizona House.

"Dreamers" refer to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. at a young age usually under circumstances out of their control. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program shields them from being deported. In 2012, then-President Barack Obama issued the DACA executive order after the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act did not pass in Congress.

Former President Trump announced in 2017 his administration would end the DACA program, but after lawsuits, federal courts ruled against the administration, allowing previous DACA recipients to renew their deferred action.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in March to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farmworkers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters, but the immigration reform faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

