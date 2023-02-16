Multiple Arizona schools report getting fake threats at same time

School districts in Arizona and Nevada reported getting uncredible threats of violence on Thursday.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Multiple schools in Arizona and Nevada were placed on lockdown Thursday after getting fake threats of a shooting.

Kingman High School went into lockdown at about 12:30 p.m. after a caller claimed a shooting was occurring on the campus.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office determined the caller's claims to be unfounded and said they've received information that "similar false reports of a school shooting have been happening all over the state and into other states as well."

The Bullhead City Police Department responded to a similar threat of an active shooter reported at Mohave High School on Thursday at about the same time as Kingman's.

"Multiple units responded to the school and there is NO THREAT at this time," Bullhead City police wrote in a statement.

The Sahuarita Police Department dispatched officers to Walden Grove High School on Thursday to investigate a threatening text message.

Other schools in Nevada reported getting uncredible threats of violence on Thursday.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said, "a number of Nevada schools are currently experiencing hoax 'swatting' reports causing the schools to go on lockdown."

Elko High School, located in northern Nevada, went on lockdown Thursday after getting a report that someone with a firearm was on campus. Officers later determined there was no actual threat.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo tweeted Thursday afternoon that his office is aware of the “swatting” reports.

Our office is aware of the suspected swatting reports and we are actively working with local, state, and federal partners to respond to these incidents. — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 16, 2023

