MESA, Ariz. — Mesa teachers, parents and school advocates rallied during rush hour to remind voters to return their ballots Wednesday. School bonds and overrides are on the ballot for a special election.

Teachers, parents and advocates gathered at US-60 overpass at Extension Road, between Southern Avenue and Baseline Road. They held signs and banners to the drivers.

The majority of districts in Maricopa County are holding special elections for school bond and override requests.

The organization Save our Schools Arizona said that if the bonds and overrides don’t get approved by voters, “dozens of Arizona school districts will face crippling cuts to existing programs.”

Mesa has the state’s largest school district. The Mesa group is asking voters to reauthorized existing spending for public education.

Save Our Schools Arizona said, “many other districts are not seeking any additional funding, so taxpayers would see no change to their property taxes.”

The ballots need to be mailed in by tomorrow in order to be counted by Nov. 5 because it's an all-mail election.

