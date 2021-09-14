Mesa schools warn students not to do TikTok challenge that pushes them to steal

Arizona's largest school district is warning students not to do a popular TikTok challenge that has kids stealing items from campuses nationwide.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Public Schools is warning its students not to do a popular TikTok challenge that encourages kids to steal items from their schools.

Known as the "devious lick" challenge, followers on TikTok are told to document themselves stealing a valuable item from their school and share it on the social media app.

The challenge has caught on rapidly and schools across the country are reporting the disappearance of various items from classrooms and bathrooms.

A compilation of TikTok videos shows students taking home soap dispensers, fire alarms, and microscopes in their backpacks.

Mesa Public Schools, Arizona's biggest school district, issued a warning on Tuesday for students not to do the TikTok stunt on its campuses.

"Please know that consequences for stealing or destroying school property are severe, and can include expulsion and police involvement," Superintendent Andi Fourlis wrote in a statement.

Schools and parent associations in Florida and California have been issuing similar warnings as Mesa's, urging parents to speak to their children about the consequences of vandalism.

