Mesa school district changes names of several schools

MESA, Ariz. — Big changes are coming to Arizona's largest school district.

Mesa Public School board members voted Tuesday night to rename 11 different schools. The rebranding was reportedly done to better describe what's offered at the schools.

Kerr Elementary School is changing to Kerr Center for Agriscience, while Alma Elementary School is changing to Alma Learning Center.

Kacy Baxter, the principal of Franklin East Elementary, is looking forward to her school now being named Franklin Accelerated Academy East Campus.

“We actually teach half a grade to a grade level above so for us it’s really just advertising that because most people don’t know,” Baxter said.

Holly Williams, the district's associate superintendent, thinks the rebranding is a ‘clean-up’ after the district made several changes to the 11 schools starting in 2021. The adjustments included boundary changes, consolidating schools, adding specialized programs, and even additional grade levels.

“So that they have a true path then to high school,” Williams said.

Some of the schools are also changing locations, which is another reason for the updated names. Williams confirmed parents and members of the public were part of the conversation when coming up with what these schools will now be called.

As for how much this rebranding will cost the district, Williams believes it will be minimal to change business cards and marquees.

The changes will start for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Some of the schools like the newly named Highland Arts Elementary school already have their marquee updated even before the decision was made.

