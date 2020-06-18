Mesa Public Schools releases plans for 2020-2021 school year

The district has released three models for students to choose from for the fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mesa Public Schools released its initial plan for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday afternoon amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is the largest in Arizona serving more than 60,000 students in the East Valley.

The initial plan laid out by the Mesa Public Schools has three options for students from PreK through Grade 12 to return to school: in-person, modified in-person, and remote learning.

All three of the options allow students to change to another model, participate in extracurricular activities, and all students will get a district-provided laptop.

“We know we are a very diverse community and we know that one size will not fit all,” Incoming Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said.

According to the district’s plan, students attending the in-person and modified in-person models may be required to wear a face covering. Mesa Mayor John Giles has announced he plans to issue a proclamation requiring mask-use in the city.

“I’d like the order to emphasize wearing masks in indoor public situations where physical distancing is impractical, which is consistent with current CDC guidelines,” Giles said in a social media post on Thursday.

Fourlis said the district is still working out details in each of the plans and said a final plan is set to be released July 14 ahead of the first day of school on August 4.

"Those three different models will help us to gauge what is the interest of our families and what is the interest of our staff? And then we need to make some matches for what those plans will look like as we open August 4," Fourlis said.