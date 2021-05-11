Maricopa college district gearing up to offer 4-year degrees

Students could be able to earn four-year degrees in education, health care, and information technology at the community college campuses.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona’s largest community college system, acting under a new state law, has released a slate of planned four-year degrees in education, health care, information technology, and other fields.

The Maricopa County Community College District announced Wednesday that the planned degrees would be offered “as soon as fall of 2023,” pending approval by the district’s board and a regional accrediting agency.

The bachelor degrees MCCCD plans to offer throughout the district include:

BAS, Programming and Data Analytics: Mesa Community College

BAS, Information Technology: Estrella Mountain Community College & Phoenix College

BAS, Public Safety Administration: Phoenix College & Rio Salado College

BS, Behavioral Health Science: South Mountain Community College

BAS, Nuclear Medicine Technology and Computed Tomography: GateWay Community College

BA, Early Childhood Education - Dual Language: Mesa Community College

BA, Education, Dual Certification in Elementary/Special Education: Glendale Community College, Paradise Valley Community College, Rio Salado College

"Our leadership teams have been working diligently on the strategic process of coordinating, adopting, and developing bachelor's degree offerings across our Colleges," said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales.

Gov. Doug Ducey in May signed a bill approved by the Legislature to allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees.

Before the new law, community colleges could only offer degrees running no more than two years, along with vocational certifications.

