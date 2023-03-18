W-I-N-:Marana middle schooler wins state spelling bee

Karen Opoku-Appoh, an 8th grader from Marana Middle School, has won the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee.

PHOENIX — The word "passage" was a journey to victory for the 13-year-old from Marana who won the Arizona Spelling Bee Saturday in Phoenix.

Karen Opoku-Appoh, a 13-year-old from Marana Middle School in Pima County, took home first place at the event. The 8th grader spelled the word "passage" to win the competition.

Several Valley-area students also took home prizes in the spelling bee.

The 2nd place winner was 6th grader Opal Mishra from Basha Accelerated Middle School in Chandler.

The 3rd place prize went to 8th grader Sai Manvik Malreddy of Explorer Middle School in Paradise Valley.

Regina Rascon, a 7th grader at Bogle Junior High School in Chandler, took the 4th place spot.

5th place went to Alrick James, a 4th grader at Estrella Foothills Global Academy.

This was the 25th year for the competition.

